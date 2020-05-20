Mayor Tom Barrett shares specifics on Milwaukee Business Restart Program

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced Wednesday, May 20 specifics on how the Milwaukee Business Restart Program will assist small local businesses as they resume operations.

According to a press release, applications for grants through this program will be available beginning Thursday, May 28 and those applications will be accepted over a two week period ending Friday, June 12 .

Starting Thursday, businesses can apply at: Milwaukee.gov/restart.

A press release says the Milwaukee Business Restart Program is designed to get City of Milwaukee small businesses up and running following setbacks associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants will be available to businesses established before the end of 2019 with annualized revenue of less than $2-million and 20 or fewer full-time-equivalent employees. At this stage, the Restart program will be funded with a total of $2-million in federal CARES Act money allocated to the City of Milwaukee.

Individual Milwaukee small businesses will be eligible for up to $15-thousand each for expenses in three categories:

The purchase of personal protective equipment for employees

Investments in modifications to business spaces and operations that reduce the spread of disease

Restocking perishable inventory

There will be additional limitations of what business costs will be eligible for grant allocations.

“Small businesses play a vital role in creating jobs, in driving our economy, and in maintaining the character of neighborhoods all across Milwaukee,” Mayor Barrett said. “I want our local businesses to have a fighting chance to get back to profitability as we adapt to new public health requirements and expectations.”

The Department of City Development, with the cooperation of the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation, plans to start distributing grants as soon as possible after June 12. All timely applications will be reviewed and not considered on a first-come-first-served basis.

All businesses in Milwaukee, including grant recipients, will be expected to follow directives from the Milwaukee Health Department to reduce exposure and transmission of COVID-19. A city website, lists other resources available to local businesses.