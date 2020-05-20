Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police: Man arrested after woman stabbed, seriously injured in Milwaukee

Posted 12:24 pm, May 20, 2020
Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Wednesday morning, May 20 near 17th and North. I happened around 1 a.m.

Police say the suspect stabbed the victim causing serious injuries. The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital. She is in stable condition.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

The victim and suspect are partners.

