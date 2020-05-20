× ‘Poor lost gosling’ found swimming after boat in Milwaukee Harbor finds ‘a new goose family’

MILWAUKEE — A lost Canada gosling found “swimming after a boat in the harbor in Milwaukee” has been “adopted” by a wild foster family, officials with the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the Wisconsin Humane Society announced Wednesday, May 20.

In a post on social media, wildlife officials said the people who found the infant, orphaned gosling “looked all over for his family, but couldn’t find him.”

He was then taken in for care by the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. They noted that he was “quite exhausted from his stressful ordeal,” but he began to perk up after some rest and supportive care.

In the post, wildlife officials said Canada Geese are “incredible parents” and will take in goslings that are not their own. With that in mind, they were able to “successfully wild-foster this gosling” into a new family.

He now has “many siblings and two doting parents.”

“He ran over to them and the babies all intermingled and then you couldn’t even tell who was who,” WHS officials said in the post.

A happy ending for this little guy!

According to their website, the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center provides care for over 5,000 injured, sick, and orphaned wild animals of over 150 different species annually. You can help support their care by making a donation HERE. The site also offers resources if you come upon a wild animal in distress.