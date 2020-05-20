× Sojourner launches #UntilSheCan Campaign to garner support for domestic violence survivors

MILWAUKEE — The Sojourner Family Peace Center, Wisconsin’s largest provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services launched its #UntilSheCan campaign Wednesday morning, May 20 to garner support for survivors and spark critical conversations about family violence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner. While the recent stay-at-home order may safeguard against COVID-19, it can be deadly for someone living with an abusive partner. Milwaukee alone experienced a 28 percent increase in reported domestic violence cases in April 2020 compared to April 2019.

“Survivors need hope and support now more than ever,” said Sojourner President and CEO Carmen Pitre. “The #UntilSheCan campaign is that beacon of hope. It encourages people to lend their voices to help those who are being hurt. We hope to drive aid and awareness within our community and even nationwide.”

The #UntilSheCan campaign includes a powerful video series that shares stories of domestic violence survivors read by survivors themselves or influential figures in the Milwaukee community on their behalf. Often, survivors of domestic violence cannot share their experiences publicly for reasons of safety and healing.