Warmest weather in over 200 days arrives this weekend, high of 80˚ expected Sunday

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Finally 80˚ weather is in the forecast for Sunday, May 24. Seasonable late spring-like weather looks to be here to stay after over a month of battling mostly below-average temperatures since mid-April. A warm front arrives this weekend thanks to a ridge forming in Tennessee that keeps us pleasant for a while!

Typically our average high doesn’t hit 80˚ until July 3 but all across the region, it’s been a while since we hit at least 80˚. Sept. 30, 2019 was the last time we were that warm, which was over half a year ago! 233 days to be exact.

Although long term we can’t expect it to stay 80˚ every single day, the long term temperature trends continue to favor warmer-than-average conditions as we end May. Average highs by May 30 finally hit 70˚ and we have a great chance to be above that as we enter June.