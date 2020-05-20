× Woman dies from injuries suffered in May 12 hit-and-run near Congress and Sherman; driver sought

MILWAUKEE — A woman, 58, died from her injuries after a hit-and-run crash on May 12 in Milwaukee, police said Wednesday, May 20.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. near Congress Street and Sherman Boulevard.

The woman was in critical condition after the crash, and passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 17.

Anyone with information on the driver who hit her is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.