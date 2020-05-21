× 12-year-old struck by bullet that entered home near 25th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old girl was hurt when a bullet entered her home and struck near Thursday afternoon, May 21 near 25th Street and Capitol Drive.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m.

The girl suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police are searching for the shooter.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.