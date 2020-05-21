LIVE: Gov. Evers, Wisconsin DHS offer update on COVID-19 pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

12-year-old struck by bullet that entered home near 25th and Capitol

Posted 1:57 pm, May 21, 2020, by , Updated at 02:01PM, May 21, 2020

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old girl was hurt when a bullet entered her home and struck near Thursday afternoon, May 21 near 25th Street and Capitol Drive.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m.

The girl suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police are searching for the shooter.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.