12-year-old struck by bullet that entered home near 25th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old girl was hurt when a bullet entered her home and struck near Thursday afternoon, May 21 near 25th Street and Capitol Drive.
It happened just after 12:30 p.m.
The girl suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
Milwaukee police are searching for the shooter.
Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
43.089832 -87.944724