'A challenging decision:' 24th season of Milwaukee's River Rhythms canceled

MILWAUKEE — Westown Association officials announced on Thursday, May 21 that they have made the decision to cancel the 2020 season of the River Rhythms concert series based on the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee County Parks.

Under the City of Milwaukee’s current Stay-At-Home order, large public gatherings are not permitted. After the Stay-At-Home order is rescinded, federal, state and local agencies recommend that social distancing and other safety precautions remain in effect well into summer 2020 to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association, issued the following statement in a news release: