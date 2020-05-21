× Catholic Memorial’s Luke Fox letters multiple times in 3 sports while carrying 4.0 GPA

WAUKESHA — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Amazing is how the Catholic Memorial High School baseball coach sees senior Luke Fox.

He’s been incredible on the diamond as a dominant left-handed pitcher and center fielder.

He’s earned All-Conference, All-State and Classic 8 Player of the Year honors — lettering four times.

He also lettered four times for the Crusaders in football, where he won three state titles — and two times in track and field.

Fox will be a pre-med major at Duke University, after carrying a 4.0 GPA.