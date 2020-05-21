First-of-its-kind bobblehead series honoring the world’s essential heroes unveiled

MILWAUKEE – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled Thursday, May 21 a first-of-its-kind bobblehead series honoring the world’s essential heroes.

The series includes 35 different frontline professions and highlights the often unheralded and underappreciated workers that the nation has come to appreciate more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every Essential Heroes bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes Campaign in support of the nation’s frontline workers.

“Essential workers that the nation once took for granted have been heroes during this coronavirus pandemic,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Bobbleheads are the perfect way to honor these heroes forever, and I personally look forward to delivering some to teachers, nurses, restaurant workers and many others who have been so critical during these unprecedented times.”

The Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $215,000 for the Campaign to date through the sale of bobbleheads featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, eight U.S. Governors and other individuals who have played a role in the fight against the coronavirus.

In early April, Dr. Fauci’s bobblehead became the Hall of Fame and Museum’s best-selling bobblehead of all-time.