Gift ideas for grads: Show your support for the seniors in your life

MILWAUKEE -- While graduation celebrations are looking a little different this year -- you can still show your support to the seniors in your life. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some gift ideas for grads.

FOR THE HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES

Hit the road! Don`t let them get stranded, give them a AAA membership and a Thrive Roadside Assistance Auto Emergency Kit + First Aid Kit - Gray Travel Bag - Contains Jumper Cables, Tools, Reflective Safety Triangle and More. $30

If already missing your kiddo? Drop into the dorm and say hello without going anywhere! Give the gift of an echo dot ($30) and trade messages from a far. Or maybe your child is feeling homesick -

this handblown gratitude globe $33 is the perfect gift to give to someone who might be missing home. If they`re feeling sad, they can pick a message from the globe and read a little love from home.

For many, it`s the first time on their own and what better way to keep track of your keys with a fabulous Big O Key Ring. Silicon $25- Leather $55 Convenient wrist bracelet is a wonderful on-the-go option.

Oventure`s Clear Bracelet Bag is the perfect accessory for big game nights, fits perfectly on your wrist and it`s clear, so it`s stadium approved! $75

Help your grad avoid the Freshman 15 with an activity tracker from Fitbit. $50 This workout device helps track steps and you challenge your friends to keep everyone moving!

FOR THE COLLEGE GRADS

If your graduate has wanderlust and you know they`re going to hit the road before the job postings, pick out a suitcase $50, a travel book $14 and a camera $150 for the destination of choice, so they can prepare for their next adventure!

Just can't adult today? Keep it together with the Adulting Kit by Pinch Provisions. This 15-piece kit will help any young adult accomplish important tasks and tackle growing up with ease. Includes a laundry guide, lint brush, static remover, stain remover, decision making coin and more!

Ready to meet your new best friends? Starting a new job, means conversation starters are key. Gift your grad the top icebreaker of all time - Happy Socks! $15 Lots of fun options, from limited edition options to multi-colored dog socks. There`s never a dull moment when you take these four-legged favorites for a walk or hang out by the water cooler.

Dogs aren't just for walking, this new dog-shaped multitool $7 will be your graduate's new best friends. With a built in bottle opener, ruler and screwdriver, this tool can do everything, except fetch.

Be ready for the perfect lunch on the go with Prepd! $59 Be the envy of all of your coworkers with this trendy lunch box.

FOR ANY GRAD

Things They Don`t Teach You in School Game $13 - Things they don't teach you in school is a great game for anyone who can never get enough fun facts and useless knowledge. It`s the ultimate party game and perfect for an entertaining dinner with friends and family or bond with your new roomies either at school or your new home post college.

When a special occasion calls for congratulations, order ice cream online from Harry & David. This Congratulations Ice Cream Assortment is presented with celebratory statements on each package: "Hip Hip Hooray," "This Scoop's For You," "Dig In! You Deserve It!," and "Sweetest Congratulations." Four different flavors of ice cream, including chocolate chocolate chunk and sea salt caramel, make this the perfect way to offer your praise.

If you didn`t start the 'Oh the Places You`ll Go Tradition' in kindergarten, it`s ok, The Book of Everyone has a new 'Wise(ish) Words for Graduates' book (hard copy $45) that you can fully customize or make it seem like you spent countless hours creating a book, personalized just for your special grad.

Amazon Gift Card in a Graduation Cap Box, starting at $25