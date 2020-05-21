× Greendale High School commencement ceremony will take place Saturday, July 18

GREENDALE —Greendale High School announced Thursday, May 21 the Class of 2020 Graduation will take place on Saturday, July 18. It was postponed from its original date of May 23 due to the COVID-9 public health emergency.

The event is planned to take place at Stephen J. Gavinski Stadium on the high school grounds, pending guidelines on social distancing. Details on the event will be shared with families and guests closer to the graduation ceremony date.

The Class of 2020 has 226 students.

Greendale High School Valedictorians for the graduating Class of 2020 are: Mason Kaddatz, Ellie Roder, and Matthew Stilling, all with cumulative grade point averages of 4.0. They share in the distinction and will be recognized at the commencement ceremony.