More rain to come with our weekend warm-up, most showers expected to stay light

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — After parts of eastern Wisconsin saw well over a month’s worth of rainfall in a three day period, more showers arrive this weekend. Many farm fields still remain flooded while rivers are full to the brim. We are lucky this next system is favored to dump the most rain in Nebraska and Kansas.

Rainfall will take place over a four day period and won’t be nearly as heavy when contrasting long term future precip models.

As this system exits the Rocky Mountains, storms chances increase in the Great Plains. This will be bringing a surge of warm air up from the south and when we’re not seeing rain we have a great chance at finally getting to 80˚ this weekend.

Rain potential really doesn’t arrive until late Saturday afternoon and early evening, May 23. Most showers stay light, but isolated heavier pockets are possible. Likely our highest precip accumulations will come Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Showers become much more scattered and isolated into Sunday evening, May 24 but still likely we’ll at least see some rain to end the weekend.

By Monday, May 25 another cold front arrives which could add some juice to our widespread rain chances, but will only cool us down slightly. Warmer than average conditions are still expected to continue but a few heavier cells of rain are possible, but in the evening at this time.

Finally, our rain chances start to calm down into Tuesday, May 26 with the backend of Monday’s system finally clearing out. Light to moderate rain is still possible but rain rates are not expected to be extreme.