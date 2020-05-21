Officials: Driver charged, arrested for OWI twice within a 24-hour period in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 41-year-old Milwaukee man twice last week within a 24-hour period for a pair of operating while intoxicated offenses. He was formally charged in Washington County Circuit Court on Thursday, May 21.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m. on May 14. The sheriff’s office received multiple calls about a car driving all over the road doing 30 mph in a 70 mph zone — I-41 in the Town of Addison. Sheriff’s deputies responded and stopped the car, administering a field sobriety test upon arrival. The driver was arrested for OWI, third offense and believed to be impaired on illegal drugs.

The suspect posted bond and was released from the jail around 3:30 p.m. the following afternoon, May 15.

Later that day, the sheriff’s office received a call about the same vehicle as the suspect’s driving all over the roadway doing 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Deputies located the vehicle on CTH H in the Town of Kewaskum where the driver had stopped on the roadway blocking both lanes of traffic.

The driver was once again found to be under the influence of illegal drugs and arrested for OWI, third offense. He was booked in the Washington County Jail and, again, posted bond and was released.

He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Circuit Court to face the charges officially filed on May 21. The appearance is part of a special court, which convenes once a week, and was established in Washington County to ensure the multiple-offense OWI offenders would make their initial appearance in court within a week of their arrest, the sheriff’s office said. There, the court will set bond and establish any bail restrictions.

If convicted, one of the driver’s “third offense” arrests will be changed to a fourth offense — a felony in the state of Wisconsin.

Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulties said on the sheriff office Facebook page:

“It is terrifying knowing that there are individuals out there who simply do not get it. This case is an example of someone who has no regard for the safety of others and needs to be held accountable to society for their complete inability to function within our community. Our goal at the sheriff’s office is to reduce victimization and enhance the quality of life for our citizens which is best accomplished through community partnerships. In this case, numerous people called 911 to report this dangerous driving and possibly saved lives in the process.”