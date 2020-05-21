× Packers’ defensive lineman Montravius Adams arrested in Georgia on 3 misdemeanors

GREEN BAY (WLUK) — Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams has been arrested on three misdemeanor counts, WLUK-TV in Green Bay reported Thursday, May 21.

According to the police report the arrest was Tuesday in Georgia and Adams was pulled over for driving on an expired registration. When approaching the vehicle the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and then had probable cause to search Adams’ vehicle and that is when he discovered less than an ounce of marijuana in Adams possession.

The misdemeanor counts include possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without insurance and having a suspended/canceled/revoked vehicle registration

In three seasons the third-round pick from Auburn has started three games and has 1.5 sacks for the Packers.