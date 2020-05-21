Pat Connaughton radiothon for COVID-19 relief draws big names, news from Wisconsin sports

MILWAUKEE — With no basketball and an opportunity to help, Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton held a radiothon to raise money for COVID-19 relief on Thursday, May 21.

One of the great things about Connaughton being on the radio all day, he was able to provide optimism with news from the Bucks’ General Manager Jon Horst.

“I have complete confidence that if there’s a way for us to return to basketball, return to play in a healthy and safe manner for our players and for the public and for the people that would be involved, then our league will figure out how to do it,” said Horst on the radiothon. “The truth is, kind of everything that you’re hearing and reading about is on the table and being discussed, and I’m guessing that if and when we return, if we’re able to do that, that it’ll take some form or fashion of what we’ve all heard about and read about.

“I can tell you this, things are being discussed and that they’re all on the table but no decisions have been made.”

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for anything to happen, and he is staying ready — not necessarily with the ball.

“I lift weights so I can take care of my body. I lift weights so, you know, we play 82 games in the regular season and then we play 20 more if you make it to the end, so you gotta be able to have your body ready to take all that pounding,” Antetokounmpo said during the radiothon.

From the organization’s front office to its players to its fans, so many are hopeful that basketball will return to downtown Milwaukee this year.

It was a star-studded day on the radiothon. Connaughton also spoke with the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich and the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.