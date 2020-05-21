× Police: 20-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — A 20-year-old Fond du Lac man was transported to the hospital Wednesday night, May 20 after sustaining a gunshot wound. It happened around 8 p.m.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a residence near 8th Street and Park Avenue after receiving a 911 call about a man being shot. Additional calls were received about a disturbance in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation it was determined a vehicle involved in the shooting fled the scene and was later located near Roosevelt Street and Bank Street. A search warrant was obtained for this address. Fond du Lac Police Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were activated.

The investigation is ongoing.