Police seek 3 who broke into apartment garage, stole from vehicles on Weil near Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, May 21 asked for help identifying and locating three young men who broke into a garage at an apartment complex on Weil Street near Burleigh Street and stole items from vehicles parked inside.

It happened Monday, May 4 around 11 p.m.

The three were described by police as follows:

Suspect #1: Male, black between the ages of 15 and 19, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, blue ripped jeans and green with red/blue basketball shoes.

Suspect #2: Male, black, between the ages of 15 and 19, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a green puffy jacket, a green hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black with white shoes and a blue backpack.

Suspect #3: Male, black, between the ages of 13 and 16, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red and black pants and black with white shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

