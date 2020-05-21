× Police seek man who tried pulling cash tray from register at store near Hampton and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, May 21 asked for help identifying a man who got away with money after police said he tried pulling the cash tray from a register at a store near Hampton Avenue and Hopkins Street.

It happened Tuesday, May 19 around 6:15 p.m.

Police said the cashier was assisting a paying customer, and while the register was open, the man reached in and tried pulling out the cash tray.

There was then a struggle between the cashier and the man — who ran from the store with money. He was last seen headed northbound on Hopkins Street.

Police described him as black, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall, with a medium skin complexion, a short black Afro and a thin build.He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt over a white T-shirt, faded bleached jeans and black Nike shoes.

He goes by the name of “Soda” or “Silk,” police said.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.