Police: Woman shot, wounded near 20th and Greenfield in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, May 21st near 20th Street and Greenfield Avenue. It happened around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 38-year-Milwaukee woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation and Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.