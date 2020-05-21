‘We are so happy:’ Bucks, Fiserv Forum donating $150,000 worth of food for the community

MILWAUKEE –The Bucks and Fiserv Forum are donating $150,000 worth of food that will be made into meals for the community. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will retrieve the food from Fiserv Forum over a two-week operation, starting on Thursday, May 21 when 10,000 pounds of food will be picked up.

From there, nearly 30 local restaurants will visit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s site at 1700 W. Fond du Lac Ave. in Milwaukee to collect food to make the meals.

According to a press release, The Tandem, a local restaurant that has been organizing free meals daily for families in need since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, will coordinate the food distribution among the restaurants and serve as the meal collection site for the public.

“We are so happy that the food at Fiserv Forum that would have been used to serve fans at Bucks games and shows can go toward providing healthy, complete meals for families in southeastern Wisconsin,” said Arvind Gopalratnam, Bucks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. “This is a challenging time right now, and we are proud to work with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, The Tandem and all these generous local restaurants to ensure that our community is well-fed.”

The items include protein like meat and seafood, ingredients such as sugar, flour and vinegar, and dessert offerings. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will continue picking up the donated food from Fiserv Forum on Friday, May 22, as well as Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29.

“Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin began supporting Tandem’s feeding efforts at the start of COVID-19 when they began operating as a social enterprise and distributing free meals to the community,” said Rayna Andrews, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Senior Director of Community Impact. “Supporting local businesses like Tandem and the rest of the participating restaurants who are feeding thousands of community members a week helps us meet the current need and prevent a future need by keeping restaurant staff employed.”