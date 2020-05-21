Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells to reopen on June 4: ‘Want to provide a fun and safe place’

WISCONSIN DELLS — Wilderness Resort officials announced on Thursday, May 21 that their resort will be reopening on Thursday, June 4.

In a news release, the resort indicated it has been working with the WEDC, state and county guidelines to create a Safer at Play Program that outlines in detail all of the safety precautions in place at the resort. For more information on this program visit https://bit.ly/36bYToH

Guests arriving at the resort will see a completely re-invented, spacious New Frontier Lobby that offers room for social distancing and features three-story cathedral ceilings as well as floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides of the space. Hand sanitizing stations, social distancing markers and protective barriers at the check-in stations will help to keep guests safe.

Joe Eck, COO of Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks, issued the following statement:

“We recognize that the last eight weeks have been challenging for everyone, especially families with small children, and we want to provide a fun and safe place for them to escape to when they are ready.”

