Wisconsin Broadcasters Association honors FOX6 with top honors in 7 categories

Posted 10:58 am, May 21, 2020, by , Updated at 11:03AM, May 21, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) announced on Thursday, May 21 its Awards for Excellence in 2019 — and FOX6 is proud to announce it pulled in top honors for the following categories:

  • Social and Digital Media Operation of the Year: FOX6 News
  • Website: FOX6Now.com
  • Use of social media: FOX6 News Digital Team
  • Online breaking news coverage: Jayme Closs story
  • Morning newscast: FOX6 WakeUp News
  • Weathercast: Tom Wachs
  • Series or documentary: FOX6, Cold Case

FOX6 also won multiple other honors from WBA. CLICK HERE for a look at the entire list of winners in television and radio.

