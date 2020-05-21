Wisconsin Broadcasters Association honors FOX6 with top honors in 7 categories
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) announced on Thursday, May 21 its Awards for Excellence in 2019 — and FOX6 is proud to announce it pulled in top honors for the following categories:
- Social and Digital Media Operation of the Year: FOX6 News
- Website: FOX6Now.com
- Use of social media: FOX6 News Digital Team
- Online breaking news coverage: Jayme Closs story
- Morning newscast: FOX6 WakeUp News
- Weathercast: Tom Wachs
- Series or documentary: FOX6, Cold Case
FOX6 also won multiple other honors from WBA. CLICK HERE for a look at the entire list of winners in television and radio.
