100-year-old World War II veteran from Virginia coronavirus-free after 58 days in the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (Storyful) — A 100-year-old World War II veteran from Virginia was officially declared coronavirus-free and discharged from the hospital after a 58-day battle with COVID-19 this week.

Lloyd Falk, who was was admitted to Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond on March 24 and was one of the hospital’s first coronavirus patients, defied the odds even after losing his wife to the illness, according to Storyful.

In the video above, health care workers are seen sending Falk on his way back home with applause and cheers.

“We salute you, Mr. Falk. Your courage and resilience inspires us all. You know where to find us if you need us,” said the hospital wrote in a Facebook post.

Ryan Jensen, the CEO of Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, even presented Falk with a WWII veteran cap, which he happily wears as he is pushed through the hospital doors.