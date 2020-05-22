Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I‐94 North‐South (North Segment: County G to College Avenue)

FRIDAY, MAY 22

I‐94 WEST (NB), between County G and College Avenue, is scheduled to OPEN to 4‐lanes of traffic by noon.

I‐94 EAST (SB) between County G and College Avenue, is scheduled to OPEN to 4‐lanes of traffic by noon.

I‐94 entrance/exit ramps, at Elm Road, are scheduled to OPEN to traffic by noon.

Elm Road, between 27th Street and I‐94, is scheduled to OPEN to traffic by noon.

The speed limit on I‐94 will return to 70 MPH between Rawson Avenue and County G.

Overnight closures will continue throughout June for final work.

I‐43 Project (Hampton Avenue to Bender Road)

WisDOT is underway with preventative maintenance work to a total of nine bridges on I-43 between Hampton

Avenue and Bender Road, in Milwaukee County. Construction is scheduled to be completed late fall 2020.

TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2020

I‐43 NB Exit Ramp to Silver Spring Drive East and N. Port Washington Road Closure:

I‐43 northbound exit ramp to Silver Spring Drive East, and N. Port Washington Road is scheduled to close long‐ term (approximately 14 days) for bridge repairs over Lexington Avenue.

I‐43 NB Exit Ramp to Silver Spring Drive West and N. Port Washington Road Closure:

I‐43 northbound exit ramp to Silver Spring Drive West, and N. Port Washington Road is scheduled to close long‐term (approximately 30 days) for bridge repairs over Silver Spring Drive.

Detour:

Travelers can utilize the northbound exit ramp at Hampton Avenue to N. Port Washington Road to Silver Spring Road. Travelers may also use the northbound exit ramp to Good Hope Road and take N. Port

Washington Road south to Silver Spring Road.

* denotes a new project

** denotes an opening

FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2020

Westbound Silver Spring Drive East entrance ramp to I‐43 SB Closure:

Westbound Silver Spring Drive entrance ramp to I‐43 southbound is scheduled to close long‐term (approximately 30 days) for bridge repairs over Lexington Avenue.

Detour:

Travelers can use Silver Spring Drive EB, to N. Port Washington Road SB, to Hampton Avenue WB to I‐43 SB to get around the closure.