Best online video game subscriptions to keep busy

Looking for new ways to stay busy at home?

What about video games?

You don’t have to be a serious gamer to get in on the action.

Even without a console, Consumer Reports says you can play fun games on your computer or phone.

You can pay $5 to $10 a month for access to a library of hundreds of video games. You either

download or stream them on whatever device you have.

If you have an Apple computer, an iPhone, or Apple TV, you can check out Apple Arcade for

$5 a month.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is another option if you want to play big-name games like Halo

on your PC.

Then there’s Google Stadia.

You can play it on a smartphone or tablet, or on a big-screen TV if you have a Chromecast Ultra streaming device with a controller.

Consumer Reports says if you do want to stream video games, you’ll need to have a strong

internet connection.

If you want the best experience using your router, you should probably try to have a clear line

of sight.

For example, if you’re trying to play something on your TV in the living room, it would also help to have your router there, too.

Another option to boost your WiFi is a mesh network.

The Eero Home WiFi is a Consumer Reports Best Buy.

Whichever service you try, many of the games have multiplayer mode, which something highly

valued during these unprecedented times.

If you’re looking for a laptop optimized for gaming, Consumer Reports says the Acer Nitro 5 can handle some of the most demanding video games.

Consumer Reports also has advice on how to get more out of your internet connection.

We’ve put some tips on our website for you to check out.