Cudahy all-around athlete Charles Zelensky ready for future as an EMT

CUDAHY — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

We are off to Cudahy to meet Charles Zelensky, catcher for the Packers baseball team. He played three years and was ready for a fourth — of course, the season that didn’t happen.

Zelensky was also three-year captain for the varsity football team. He was on that level since his freshman season.

But Charles makes things happen off the field and off the diamond, as well. Already taking classes to become an EMT during his senior year of high school. The future plans set in place for Charles. MATC, he is going to study fire protection techniques, and Gateway Tech. He is going to study to be a paramedic.

We wish Charles Zelensky nothing but the best in what is next.