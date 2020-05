Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- He's 13 -- and making a difference! Local teen Andres Mehta joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the auction he's hosting.

13-year-old Andres Mehta is a young artist and soccer player who has custom painted a very cool pair of Adidas Adizero soccer cleats and the box. He is auctioning them off to the highest bidder May 22-29 in a Facebook auction. All of the proceeds will support Doctors Without Borders. He wants to pursue the medical field himself in the future.