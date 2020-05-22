× Marquette golfer Jack Lutze ready to tee up life at UW and study business

MILWAUKEE — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Jack Lutze has all kinds of family support. The golfer from Marquette was at the varsity level for three seasons. The Hilltoppers won the last two State Championships.

As the captain, Jack was looking forward to leading his team this season on the course. He is a three-year class president, high honors every semester, and a direct admit to the Business School at Wisconsin. The Badger-to-be will major in accounting.

Way to go, Jack Lutze.