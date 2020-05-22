Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Coronavirus
Support Local
Because You Matter
Podcasts
Sports
WakeUp
Contests
Links
Weather
56°
56°
Low
54°
High
70°
Sat
62°
74°
Sun
63°
82°
Mon
64°
82°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic
May 22, 2020
Posted 8:07 am, May 22, 2020, by
FOX6 News
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who is turning six years old Friday, May 22, 2020.
Popular
‘Truck went by me and then BAM:’ Dump truck with bed in the air strikes bridge
Kohl’s reopening 34 stores in Wisconsin on Friday, 7 stores will remain closed until May 26
CDC releases guidelines for returning to school in the fall
‘I’m not a COVID patient:’ Wisconsin woman claims virus diagnosis was fake, threatens lawsuit
Latest News
Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
14,142 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 488 deaths, 8K+ recovered
May 22, 2020
Online video shows 20-year-old beating elderly nursing home patient
Look Who's 6
May 8, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 1, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 3, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 6, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 15, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 16, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 17, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 10, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 9, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 2, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 22, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 21, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 4, 2020
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.