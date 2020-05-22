Memorial Day weekend arrives with warmer temperatures and thunderstorms

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Memorial Day weekend comes with a warm-up but multiple rain chances as well. It’s been over 200 days since our last 80˚ day and we’ll have multiple chances to break that streak.

Late Saturday afternoon, May 23 storms approach the area and will continue to give us rain potential into early Sunday morning, May 24. The good news is, each day our rain chances are mostly in the evening.

Saturday evening, May 23 will be our best chance to see widespread accumulating rainfall. Severe chances stay mostly to our south, but humid air will give these storms enough juice to drop heavy rainfall into late Saturday night. Sunday and Monday rain potential is mostly isolated and doesn’t have much accumulation potential.