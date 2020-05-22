× Mexican Fiesta canceled amid concerns for coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — This summer’s Mexican Fiesta has been canceled, The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, Inc. announced Friday, May 22. The festival was scheduled for August 21, 22 and 23 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park.

“The WHSF’s board has come to the very hard decision to cancel Mexican Fiesta 2020. Due to Covid-19 and the ongoing state of our country, we felt that the responsibility of keeping our community, volunteers, and coordinators safe was our top priority,” said Teresa C. Mercado, Executive Director in a statement.

In a statement, the WHSF said:

WHSF/Mexican Fiesta would like to thank all the volunteers, sponsors, media, and all of the festival-goers for their continued support. Mexican Fiesta as we know it, might be canceled for 2020, but we have no intention of letting our mission, culture, and love for our community be compromised this year. We are currently working on different ideas, activities, and events that will help us maintain WHSF’s mission and spirit all summer long, with the necessary precautions.

For those who have purchased tickets for Mexican Fiesta 2020, please visit mexicanfiesta.org for options on donating the value of the ticket to the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, Inc., transferring your tickets for 2021, a refund of the ticket value, and further information regarding Mexican Fiesta events.

Mexican Fiesta’s 2021 celebration is scheduled for Aug. 27, 28 and 29.