× “Minimize public interaction:’ New DMV online license renewal program available for drivers ages 18 to 64

MILWAUKEE –To accommodate thousands of customers needing to renew their driver license during the public health emergency, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now offers many drivers the option to renew online.

The new program, launched May 11, allows eligible drivers to renew their license up to one year before their card expires. The DMV estimates nearly 250,000 drivers are eligible to renew their license online this year.

“Renewing online is an important option for those who prefer to minimize public interaction at this time,” Wisconsin DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said.

Drivers, ages 18 to 64, with no new medical restrictions or negative changes to their vision since their last renewal can renew their license online.

According to the DMV, approximately 80,000 driver licenses expired since March 12, 2020. To eliminate the need to visit a service center, those licenses received extensions for renewal. The renewal extensions expire July 25, 2020.

To protect the health of drivers 60 and older, DMV is extending their renewal date to September 24, 2020.

Renewing online is fast and convenient. Drivers who renew online receive a confirmation email that they can immediately print and use until their new card arrives by mail within 10 days. The $34 renewal fee remains the same.