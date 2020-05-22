Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

MPD: 2 injured, driver cited in accident that collided with MCTS bus near 27th and Vliet

Posted 7:04 pm, May 22, 2020, by , Updated at 08:08PM, May 22, 2020

Two injured in accident that collided with MCTS bus near 27th and Vliet.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that happened near 27th and Vliet on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said a vehicle ran a red light and hit another vehicle around 4:40 p.m. on May 22. The collision caused one of the vehicles to then collide with an MCTS bus.

A 9-year-old in the vehicle that was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 56-year-old man on the bus was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light, prompting the accidents, was cited.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.