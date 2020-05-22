× MPD: 2 injured, driver cited in accident that collided with MCTS bus near 27th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that happened near 27th and Vliet on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said a vehicle ran a red light and hit another vehicle around 4:40 p.m. on May 22. The collision caused one of the vehicles to then collide with an MCTS bus.

A 9-year-old in the vehicle that was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 56-year-old man on the bus was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light, prompting the accidents, was cited.