MPS, MPD release video for students on how to enjoy summer vacation amid pandemic

MILWAUKEE -- In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, children in Milwaukee are left wondering how to spend their summer -- normally a time for socializing with friends and enjoying the outdoors.

The Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Public Schools released a Facebook video on Friday, May 22 to give kids some ideas.

MPD Superintendent Keith Posley called on his friend, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, to educate children on how to stay safe from the coronavirus but still have a fun summer.