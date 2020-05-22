× Officials: 2 sisters, dog rescued from bluff at Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve

GRAFTON — Authorities rescued a woman, a teenage girl and a dog from a bluff at Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve on Friday night, May 22.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old Madison woman, her 16-year-old sister and their dog fell off the bluff shortly before 7 p.m.

They fell approximately 20 feet down the bluff’s side after mudslide when they attempted to retrieve their dog who had gotten to close to the edge.

The 20-year-old was evaluated for injuries at the scene and released. The 16-year-old was taken to the Port Washington Marina by a rescue boat and then to the hospital by ambulance.

The park was temporarily shut down while crews responded. Officials remind the public to stay on marked trails, heed the advice of posted warning signs and avoid getting too close to the bluff’s edge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.