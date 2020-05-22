Open Record Special Edition: Questionable diagnosis

MILWAUKEE — Millions of people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Many health experts say the true numbers are likely higher than that because of a shortage of testing, especially in the early stages of the pandemic.

However, a woman from Markesan, Wisconsin says she thinks the number could be artificially inflated because she tested negative for the coronavirus multiple times, but still left the hospital with a positive diagnosis.

In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators dig into the woman’s story that’s now all over social media, conservative talk radio, and even a political protest in Madison. The team talks about what happened as a result of this story and what the doctor says.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

