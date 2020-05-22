Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Radiothon hosted by Bucks’ Pat Connaughton raises $205K+ for COVID-19 relief

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks speaks to the media during 2020 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Day at Wintrust Arena on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty images)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton hosted Capture Sports Marketing’s Athletes Doing Good Radiothon on ESPN Wisconsin on Thursday, May 21 — and raised a total of $205,859 for COVID-19 relief during the 11-hour event.

The $205,859 includes a match of all donations from Herb Kohl Philanthropies. The money will be donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Connaughton’s With Us Foundation.

Funds were raised through donations, a silent auction and the purchase of buy-it-now items. Fans can still donate or purchase two canvases of Connaughton from this year’s dunk contest, with one of him dunking over Giannis Antetokounmpo and one of him dunking over Christian Yelich, through Monday. Each canvas purchased will be autographed by either Antetokounmpo or Yelich and will contain a personal message and autograph from Connaughton. Canvases can be bought, and donations can be made here.

The radiothon aired on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee and 100.5 ESPN Madison from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Connaughton was joined on-air by Bucks teammates Donte DiVincenzo, Kyle Korver, Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo, Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, general manager Jon Horst and head coach Mike Budenholzer, along with numerous other guests from across the sports world including Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur, Craig Counsell, Greg Gard, Josh Hader and Yelich.

In addition to donations being accepted through Monday, the radiothon will be rebroadcast over the weekend on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, 100.5 ESPN Madison, and online at Wisconsin on Demand.

