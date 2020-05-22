Residents at Racine care facility get early Memorial Day celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Many Memorial Day parades and celebrations have been canceled due to COVID-19, but there was one celebration drive held Friday, May 22 in Racine County.

The South Shore Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Little Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Racine all took part in a celebration at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine.

Families of some residents also participated in the Memorial Day festivities. After the parade, Miss Racine sang the Star-Spangled Banner at the care center's flag pole for the residents.

The good news for residents of the facility goes beyond the parade. A spokesperson tells FOX6 News that they do not have any COVID-19 cases in the building.