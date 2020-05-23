2 teens shot, wounded near 57th and Fairmount, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double, non-fatal shooting that happened on the city’s north side Saturday night.

Authorities say a 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were both shot near 57th and Fairmount around 7 p.m. They sustained minor injuries and are expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at (414) 934-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.