MENOMONEE FALLS -- Eugene Perthel was a first-class sergeant in the Korean War more than 60 years ago. On Saturday, May 23, he celebrated his 90th birthday with a special celebration from friends and family.

A parade was held outside his home this afternoon to help him celebrate. Neighbors also stopped by with hand-written signs. There were also balloons and a birthday-cake-shaped hat to help celebrate.