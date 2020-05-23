Tornado Watch issued for part of our viewing area until 8 p.m.
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Authorities rescue kayaker from island on Milwaukee River

Posted 7:04 pm, May 23, 2020, by , Updated at 07:05PM, May 23, 2020

TOWN OF GRAFTON — The Grafton Fire Department and several other agencies responded to the call of a stranded kayaker around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, May 23.

In a Facebook post, the department said the kayaker became trapped on the island after she fell out of her kayak. At the scene, the Grafton fire chief was informed that several people had gone into the river to help her; one of those people also needed rescuing. It was later determined that the rescuers were kayaking in the same group as the stranded kayaker.

The kayaker was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. Authorities did not release any updates on her condition.

Authorities rescue kayaker from island on Milwaukee River. (Credit: Village of Grafton Fire Department Facebook)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.