MILWAUKEE -- Another grocery distribution is underway this morning at the Christian Faith Fellowship Church. With enough food to feed 500 families, volunteers are hard at work to put together fresh produce and non-perishable items from Feeding America.

The food drive gets underway at 8 a.m. at the church near 86th Street and Good Hope Road. To register for the food giveaway, go to christianfaith.org and click on the "We Give" option.

