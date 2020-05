Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUKWONAGO -- A driving force on the Mukwonago girl's varsity soccer team for four seasons, Lainey Ramuta is now a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

In 2019, she was Mukwonago's second-leading scorer. Her sophomore and junior seasons ended with All-conference honorable mention honors.

Now, Ramuta is looking forward to her next step. She will be attending UW-Oshkosh.