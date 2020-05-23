Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police: Driver in custody after pursuit ends near HWY 100 and Watertown Plank

Posted 9:51 pm, May 23, 2020, by , Updated at 09:55PM, May 23, 2020

Police presence near HWY 100 and Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa. (WisDOT Camera)

WAUWATOSA — A male driver has been taken into custody following a pursuit that took place Saturday night, according to Greenfield police.

Police attempted to stop the driver for vehicle registration issued when he took off. Images from the scene near HWY 100 and Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa show a significant police presence which included squads from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Greenfield Police Department and West Allis Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

