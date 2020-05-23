× Police: Driver in custody after pursuit ends near HWY 100 and Watertown Plank

WAUWATOSA — A male driver has been taken into custody following a pursuit that took place Saturday night, according to Greenfield police.

Police attempted to stop the driver for vehicle registration issued when he took off. Images from the scene near HWY 100 and Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa show a significant police presence which included squads from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Greenfield Police Department and West Allis Police Department.

