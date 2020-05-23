× Police: Milwaukee man shot multiple times, wounded near 33rd and Auer

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 33rd and Auer on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Authorities were called to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. on May 23 where the victim had been shot multiple times by a known suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation as the Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Milwaukee police at (414) 934-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.