× 16-year-old girl shot outside of party near 105th and Mill

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred around 3:30 a.m. near N. 105th Street and Mill Road on Sunday, May 24.

The victim was shot when a gunfight broke out outside of a party, officials say.

A 16-year-old girl sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects and not releasing any more details at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.