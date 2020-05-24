× 26-year-old man shot near 76th and Marion, police say

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, May 24, 2020, around 3 a.m. near N. 76th Street and W. Marion Street.

A 26-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated.

Officials continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.