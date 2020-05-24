Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Archdiocese of Milwaukee delays reopen of 16 parishes due to coronavirus concerns

Posted 8:54 am, May 24, 2020, by , Updated at 08:59AM, May 24, 2020
MILWAUKEE --  Due to the high concentration and volume of COVID-19 cases on Milwaukee's south side, many Catholic parishes in the area will delay public Masses until further notice.

The following parishes on the south side are affected by the decision:

  • Saint Anthony Parish
  • Saint Hyacinth Parish
  • Saint Adalbert Parish
  • Prince of Peace Parish
  • Saint Rafael the Archangel Parish
  • Saint Vincent de Paul Parish
  • Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
  • Saint Patrick Parish
  • Saint Roman Parish
  • Congregation of the Holy Spirit Parish
  • Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish
  • Basilica of Saint Josaphat Parish
  • Saint Mary Magdalene Parish
  • Saint John Paul II Parish
  • Saint Stanislaus Parish
  • Saint Maximilian/SS Cyril & Methodius Kolbe Parish
