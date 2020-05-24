Archdiocese of Milwaukee delays reopen of 16 parishes due to coronavirus concerns

MILWAUKEE -- Due to the high concentration and volume of COVID-19 cases on Milwaukee's south side, many Catholic parishes in the area will delay public Masses until further notice.
The following parishes on the south side are affected by the decision:
- Saint Anthony Parish
- Saint Hyacinth Parish
- Saint Adalbert Parish
- Prince of Peace Parish
- Saint Rafael the Archangel Parish
- Saint Vincent de Paul Parish
- Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
- Saint Patrick Parish
- Saint Roman Parish
- Congregation of the Holy Spirit Parish
- Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish
- Basilica of Saint Josaphat Parish
- Saint Mary Magdalene Parish
- Saint John Paul II Parish
- Saint Stanislaus Parish
- Saint Maximilian/SS Cyril & Methodius Kolbe Parish
