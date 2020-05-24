Archdiocese of Milwaukee delays reopen of 16 parishes due to coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Due to the high concentration and volume of COVID-19 cases on Milwaukee's south side, many Catholic parishes in the area will delay public Masses until further notice.

The following parishes on the south side are affected by the decision:

Saint Anthony Parish

Saint Hyacinth Parish

Saint Adalbert Parish

Prince of Peace Parish

Saint Rafael the Archangel Parish

Saint Vincent de Paul Parish

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish

Saint Patrick Parish

Saint Roman Parish

Congregation of the Holy Spirit Parish

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish

Basilica of Saint Josaphat Parish

Saint Mary Magdalene Parish

Saint John Paul II Parish

Saint Stanislaus Parish

Saint Maximilian/SS Cyril & Methodius Kolbe Parish