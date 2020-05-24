Burlington man arrested for 5th OWI after single-vehicle crash

VILLAGE OF ROCHESTER, Wis. — Racine County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash just after 8:30 p.m. near Highway 83 and Washington Avenue in the Village of Rochester.

The caller stated that a vehicle left the road and hit a tree at a high rate of speed and that someone was possibly ejected from the vehicle. When deputies arrived, they found a 2004 Porsche Cayenne SUV in the trees that was severely damaged. They also found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle standing outside of it.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Albert Kusch, Jr. from Burlington.

While speaking with Kusch he displayed obvious signs of impairment. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

The investigation revealed that Kusch was traveling west on Washington Ave and what appeared to be a high rate of speed and left the roadway. The vehicle continued to drive in the ditch line and struck a mailbox. He then struck a culvert and became airborne. While airborne, the vehicle hit a guidewire from a utility pole and continued into the trees where it came to rest approximately 628 feet from where it initially left the roadway.

The investigation also showed that the vehicle was airborne approximately 93 feet from the culvert to the point of impact as there was damage to the trees approximately 15 feet off the ground.

It appears that speed and alcohol are contributing factors to the crash.

Kusch was arrested for felony 5th OWI and was issued numerous traffic citations for the crash. His bond was set at $5000.

This incident is still under investigation and there are no further updates on the driver’s condition.